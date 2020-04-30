Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

New technology is coming to Westbank First Nation’s Sənsisyustən House of Learning.

Sənsisyustən is one of 20 schools across the country to win $20,000 worth of the latest technology from Staples Canada through the SuperPower Your School contest.

The elementary school’s principal Wes Malo said it was an honour to be named as one of the winners, especially as Sənsisyustən is an independent school.

“Our contest submission was based around the concepts that Sənsisyustən and the Westbank First Nation had been doing with regards to the environment, so we’re super pleased when we learned we’re one of the schools chosen to win,” he said.

“(The contest) has done a good thing promoting both technology and the environment coming together, just as we’ve done as well.”

Malo said they just finished a full renovation of the school building to make it more environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient, installing solar panels, as well as new and efficient lighting and HVAC system. He said that the technology they won will fit in perfectly with the new school and help with students’ learning.

“It will help with our language and culture class, as we send students out to document natural areas based on the Okanagan perspective and how the area was used. We’ll also be using it for our science program and start creating a larger repository of information that we’re housing at the school.”

“This win means the students have more tools to use to further the education they’re getting here. Sənsisyustən is an independent school of choice, and we’re open to everyone, not just for the Westbank First Nation. We do great things but we also have a strong root in Okanagan culture and language.”

