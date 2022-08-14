A service was held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 in Westbank to mark the 80th anniversary of Dieppe Day coming up on August 19 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Westbank Legion Branch 288 marks anniversary of Dieppe

Over 900 Canadian soldiers died in the Raid on Dieppe Aug. 19, 1942

A local legion held a small service to mark the 80th anniversary of Dieppe Day coming up on Aug. 19.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 in Westbank opened the service on Sunday (Aug. 14) with the singing of the national anthem and a playing of the Last Post.

President Anne Fox hosted the event, which included the laying of wreaths for Dieppe veterans, all veterans, and legion members.

The 1 p.m. service was followed with a luncheon and live music by Vintage 46.

The Raid on Dieppe took place Aug. 19, 1942 when Canadians came ashore on the French coast. Over 900 Canadians were killed while thousands more were wounded and taken prisoner during the Second World War.

