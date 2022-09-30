Stan Jack is in the center of the two men’s dancers (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Stan Jack is in the center of the two men’s dancers (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Westbank First Nation powow dancer shares his regalia

Regalia is the outfit worn for special celebrations

Regalia, or the outfits worn during powwows, are intricate and thoughtfully prepared works of art that take years to put together.

Stan Jack, or Warrior Blanket, is a member of Westbank First Nations, who danced at the Okanagan College Fall Equinox Powwow on Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Pow wow at Okanagan College, Kelowna

He has been dancing for 52 years in the men’s Northern Traditional category at powwows.

After years of work to accumulate a full regalia, he now proudly wears deer, elk and moose hides, decorated with bald eagle, golden eagle and hawk feathers.

When he dances, deer hooves, worn around his feet, rattle, adding to the music of the drumming and singing.

Jack said that he is glad that after the trying times over the last few years, it is nice to get back to dancing and gathering as a community.

“This is what it’s all about, being back together, being all as one.”

