Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

Westbank First Nation’s council has extended the property tax deadline for residents and business owners on Westbank Lands.
The new deadline is now September 30, extended from July 2.
“The intent is to provide some relief to those who currently do not have the means to pay their property taxes due to the pandemic,” Westbank First Nation’s chief Christopher Derickson said.
“However, to assist WFN in maintaining essential services, we are strongly encouraging residents and business owners who can meet the original property tax due date of July 2 to do so.”