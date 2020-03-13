Westbank Cemetery scheduled for spring cleanup

The City of West Kelowna is asking for plots at Westbank Cemetery to be tidied ahead of its annual spring cleaning.
The city would like people to clean up plots and markers ahead of March 31 when cleaning crews are expected to come in to maintain the grounds and deter invasive or overgrown weeds and plants.
“Despite operators’ best care and attention, machinery and tools can sometimes damage personal items. Therefore, friends and family are asked to remove sentimental ornaments and decorations, artificial flowers, vases, etc.,” reads the City of West Kelowna release.
Left behind items will be held onsite for a minimum of 30 days.
Find out more at westkelownacity.ca/cemetery.
