West Kelowna’s Stevens Road to close for construction

The road is expected to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25

Stevens Road, between Ross Road and the Westlake roundabout, will be closed for five days starting Monday (June 20).

City of West Kelowna crews will be installing underground utilities and completing drainage works as part of active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.

Stevens Road is expected to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25, subject to weather conditions and contractor schedule changes.

Motorists travelling in the area may experience minor delays, reduced speeds and traffic pattern changes. All area businesses will remain open and signage will be placed in key locations. For businesses located within the work area, the contractor will coordinate access directly with these businesses as work progresses.

Transit, school bus, and access for emergency services will be maintained during the closure. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the Ross Road detour. Also, motorists travelling on Westlake Road are reminded to drive slowly and watch for turtles as it is migration season.

Over the next seven weeks, crews will also complete bike lane and sidewalk improvements on Stevens Road from Ross Road to the Westlake roundabout.

