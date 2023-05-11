West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to see construction delays

Single-lane alternating traffic between Montigny and Gregory roads weekdays 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City of West Kelowna crews will start on-road construction of the Boucherie Road multi-use pathway the week of May 15.

The $3.7 million project, which includes road widening and drainage upgrades, will be done in two phases and is expected to be completed by late fall.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Montigny Road to Gregory Road weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the possibility of weekend work if required.

This section will re-open evenings and weekends, subject to weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

Area businesses will remain open during construction and commuters using Boucherie to avoid Highway 97 are advised to take alternate routes during construction.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Construction between Montigny and Gregory roads should be complete by early July, and the second phase, between Ogden and Montigny roads will begin. Traffic will be detoured via Ogden Road/Thacker Drive/Montigny Road.

Advance notice will be provided prior to the start of the detour.

