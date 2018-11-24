West Kelowna wine trail nearly complete

The second phase of the Boucherie Road Wine Trail opens Dec. 7

Finishing touches are being completed to the Boucherie Road Wine Trail before its opening Dec. 7.

The second phase of the trail will be open in two weeks.

RELATED: West Kelowna Wine Route road work on schedule for November completion

Work on the $9.1 million project began in April and involved the construction of:

• 15,300 square metres of asphalt roadway

• 1,200 metres of storm main with varying diametres from 250 mm to 450 mm

• 1,700 metres of 450 mm watermain

• 2,400 metres of concrete curb and gutter

• 4,100 square metres of concrete sidewalk

• 5,700 square metres of cycling track

• 80 ornamental street lights

• Landscape trees, shrubs and irrigation

• Retaining walls

• Roundabouts were installed at the Hudson Road/Boucherie Road intersection and the Anders Road/Cordova Way/Boucherie Road intersection.

• Miscellaneous landscaping work will continue following the opening of the roadway. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.