West Kelowna wine trail nearly complete

Finishing touches are being completed to the Boucherie Road Wine Trail before its opening Dec. 7.
The second phase of the trail will be open in two weeks.
Work on the $9.1 million project began in April and involved the construction of:
• 15,300 square metres of asphalt roadway
• 1,200 metres of storm main with varying diametres from 250 mm to 450 mm
• 1,700 metres of 450 mm watermain
• 2,400 metres of concrete curb and gutter
• 4,100 square metres of concrete sidewalk
• 5,700 square metres of cycling track
• 80 ornamental street lights
• Landscape trees, shrubs and irrigation
• Retaining walls
• Roundabouts were installed at the Hudson Road/Boucherie Road intersection and the Anders Road/Cordova Way/Boucherie Road intersection.
• Miscellaneous landscaping work will continue following the opening of the roadway. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
