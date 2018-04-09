West Kelowna Warriors to hold candlelight vigil for Humboldt

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear their favorite team jersey

The West Kelowna Warriors will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday for the Humboldt Broncos.

The community is invited to join the team as they pay their respects to Humboldt in the courtyard at Royal Lepage Place.

“This has impacted all of us profoundly so lets support each other but mainly the town of Humboldt,” reads a Facebook post from the Warriors.

The tragic bus crash Friday in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos’ hockey club hit far too close to home for Rylan Ferster, the head coach and GM of the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors.

Related: VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

Related: Kelowna supports Humboldt Broncos in time of tragedy

He was not only born and raised in the prairie province, he played with the Broncos as a 16-year-old rookie during the 1985-86 season.

Ferster also played three years with the Nipawin Hawks, the team the Broncos were travelling to play in an SJHL playoff game when their bus collided with a truck, killing 15 of the 29 people on board.

“I’ve been on that road many times, I know exactly where it happened,” said Ferster, who was born in nearby Prince Albert, Sask. “It’s been tough. I can’t imagine what it’s like for people back home. I know how I feel two provinces away and it’s just devestating.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people back home and they’re reeling, some of them can’t even talk about it,” Ferster said Sunday. “It’s horrific on so many levels.”

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear theirfavorite team jersey, no matter what sport they play.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee
Next story
B.C. townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors to hold candlelight vigil for Humboldt

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear their favorite team jersey

Rail Trail connections explored

Houghton Road Active Transportation Corridor connection to be discussed.

Body of missing West Kelowna man found

RCMP confirm missing West Kelowna man found deceased

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

SilverStar’s first employee takes final ride on chairlift

Last ride on the Summit chairlift reserved for Karl Earnst - who helped build the iconic green lift

High Okanagan snow pack means increased flood risk

Okanagan snow index is at 152 per cent of normal, tied for highest since 1980

Shots fired in 100 Mile House

Armed man arrested without incident

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Canucks president optimistic about future

The Vancouver NHL team has missed the playoffs for the third season in a row

Firefighters called to grass fire in Summerland

Blaze began as permitted open burning in Garnett Valley area

B.C. townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Greater Victoria man not allowed to use suite for one year, ordered to pay fees

Internationally-renowned poet hits Vernon stage

Shane Koyczan to perform in Vernon Sept. 24

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan rejects accusations he is threatening economy, constitution

Most Read