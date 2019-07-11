West Kelowna Warriors lead way at Westside Daze Parade

The Warriors will be collecting for the food bank and handing out free game tickets for donators

The Westside Daze Parade kicks off July 13 at 10:30 a.m. The West Kelowna Warriors will be collecting food bank donations along the way. Photo: Westside Daze Facebook

Westside Daze is knocking on the door in West Kelowna as the festival is set to start this weekend.

The West Kelowna Warriors will be leading the parade this year for the first time in the BCHL team’s history. As the team leads the parade, players will be making the rounds and collecting donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Warriors’ players will be giving out two game vouchers for people who donate along the route.

“We will have local kids and parents, as well as our popular home town player, Jake Harrison, collecting donations along the route. I encourage everyone to pick up non-perishable food items and take this opportunity to support an important community organization,” said Warriors’ owner Kim Dobranski.

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Westside Daze runs July 12 to 14 with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Concerts, fireworks, shows and more will take over downtown West Kelowna for the weekend.

The #WestsideDaze parade route this weekend in West Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/S77CoeqkD7 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 11, 2019

More information on Westside Daze can be found at westsidedaze.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.