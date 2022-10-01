West Kelowna Votes 2022: Anthony Bastiaanssen

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for West Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Anthony Bastiaanssen – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth, development, and attainable, affordable housing in West Kelowna?

A:

This is THE job of city council. All city councillors are responsible to review, debate, collaborate and vote their position on all of these issues on a regular basis. A good balance of perspectives, voices, and experience at the council table will ensure balanced and effective decisions are made. This is what good governance means. I will listen to all perspectives and contribute my own. In the end, well-informed, effective decisions need to be made.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

B:

In most circumstances, the city doesn’t have direct control of the resources needed to address street and property crime. What the city does have, is the responsibility to work with all community stakeholders including the RCMP and other social service providers to develop a collaborative approach to try and solve these important issues.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

C:

This summer, we were reminded once again of the brutal traffic congestion on our only bridge to Kelowna. It is not only incredibly inconvenient for people who need to cross for work or to get to school, it is potentially life-threatening for anyone needing to get to the hospital in an emergency situation. Again, there is only so much the city can do on its own. We need to keep pressure on the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and other stakeholders to improve this most vital transportation link in the Okanagan. A convertible middle lane on the bridge, elimination of the traffic light at Abbott, and overpasses at Boucherie and Westlake are all potential improvements. This shouldn’t only be talked about during elections, this is an issue our citizens deal with every day. We also need to collaborate with the City of Kelowna to join our voices to make them stronger.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

I am not a big follower of “celebrities”. Far more important to me are people that make a difference in the world. On September 18th, the Terry Fox Run came back in person. As a Métis citizen, I celebrate great Canadians like Terry Fox, whose family also has a Métis heritage for making a difference for so many. I know there are many people from the Okanagan who make a difference to the betterment of us all. It would be great if more of these people were regarded as celebrities.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election