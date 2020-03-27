West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna using videos to keep residents informed during social distancing

Daily videos from city staff will give updates on city business

The City of West Kelowna has set up new ways to relay information during social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As public access to most departments and council business has been restricted to support social distancing, the city has committed to daily videos from various city employees who provide updates on the on-goings in West Kelowna.

“Please be assured that the City of West Kelowna, like many of you, is committed to following (provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s) guidelines and policies,” said Mayor Gord Milsom in one of the first videos on March 19.

Joining Milsom in the daily video public updates are the director of engineering and public works Allen Fillion, director of development services Mark Koch, chief administrative officer Paul Gipps and others.

The videos hope to act as continued city service during the coronavirus pandemic, including updates and recap from council meetings and city plans.

“Our senior management team is working with emergency management organizations to implement local-to-regional measures to help protect our communities,” reads the City of West Kelowna website.

“As we know, the status of COVID-19 is changing daily and we must adhere to the health authority’s recommendation for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.”

To check out the daily videos, visit westkelownacity.com.

City of West Kelowna

