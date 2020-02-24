(File photo)

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

The City of West Kelowna’s road contractor used half its annual sand supply during a two-week period in January, according to an online city council agenda.

City communications supervisor Jason Luciw said frigid temperatures were one reason so much sand was used.

“During a cold snap cold in January this year, conditions made it difficult for sand to stick to roads. Consequently, our sand supply was blowing off quickly,” said Luciw.

READ MORE: Snow and icy road conditions make for wild night in West Kelowna

“In effort to keep our roads passable, our road’s contractor continued to apply sand on roads during that time.”

The city said the road contractor’s anti-icing chemicals were also ineffective at keeping ice off roads in the cold temperatures.

Luciw said the amount of sand used by the city’s road contractor fluctuates each year.

“On average, the amount of sand used by the city is 4500 cubic meters each year,” said Luciw.

“The city uses about 3000 cubic meters of sand during a low snow season and about 6000 cubic meters of sand during a high snow season. We’re right on average for sand use for this year.”

During the same time frame in January, more than 30 City of Kelowna staff were also out in full force keeping snow and ice off their roads.

There might not be much more sand needed on city roads for this winter. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of about 10 C for the region later this week.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire
Next story
Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Just Posted

Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released with conditions

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read