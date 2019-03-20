West Kelowna urges flood prep for residents

The City of West Kelowna is urging West Kelowna residents in flood-prone areas to get ready for the melt.

With the warm weather continuing through March, and forecasted rain on the weekend, melting snow will be abundant as the weather heats up.

The city will being staging supplies of sand and sandbags March 25 at the following locations:

Beachnut Park – corner of George Court and Whitworth Road

Hitcher Park – corner of Hitcher and Jennens Roads

Gates Road – corner of Gates and Glenrosa Roads

Kinsmen Park – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

Westlake Road – adjacent to 1805 Westlake Road/Rose Valley Fire Hall

Casa Loma – 2606 Casa Loma Road

Falcon Park – Adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Road

Sternwheeler Park – adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Drive

The city reminds residents that the supplies are for flood preparation only, and more information can be found at cordemergency.com

Private property owners in flood-prone areas can call the planning department at 778-797-8830 before doing any work in waterways or sensitive areas.

