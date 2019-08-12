West Kelowna upgrades to Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System

The Water Quality Advisory issued this morning has been upgraded to a Boil Water Notice

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has upgraded this morning’s Water Quality Advisory to a Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System due to ongoing water supply challenges stemming from a continuing emergency power outage in the area. (File)

A Water Quality Advisory issued this morning has been upgraded to a Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System due to ongoing water supply challenges stemming from a continuing emergency power outage in the area.

The City of Kelowna and Interior Health ask Sunnyside/Pritchard water users to conserve water at this time, avoiding outdoor irrigation entirely and limiting indoor use while the city works to refill reservoirs.

A Boil Water Notice means all users should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own clean containers and clean hoses if needed and ensure they are suitable for potable water.

