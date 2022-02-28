West Kelowna to have new secondary school by 2027

The new school is expected to be ready for students by September 2027.

West Kelowna is getting a new 1,200-student secondary school.

The province is providing $102.7-million to build the new school, while the Central Okanagan School District will contribute $3-million. The school will include a neighbourhood learning centre that can be used for community programming, such as child care, Indigenous or cultural services, and children and family resources.

“We know students benefit from learning in vibrant spaces built for 21st-century learning, where students can follow their aspirations and thrive,” said Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside. “We have worked closely with the Central Okanagan School Board to invest in a new school that meets the needs of families in the community, now and for future generations.”

The school will be built with enhanced greenhouse gas reduction strategies, and with future climate impacts in mind.

“This new school will address the significant capacity issues and an increasing number of portables at Mount Boucherie Secondary School,” said Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan board of education. “The entire community looks forward to providing input on how the new school can meet the needs of our students as well as serving as a community hub.”

The school will be built on the site of the existing George Pringle Elementary facility. Current students will be moved to nearby schools, including Webber Road Elementary, which will reopen to students in September 2022.

The new school is expected to be under construction by 2025, and ready for students by September 2027. It will be the first new secondary school to open in the Central Okanagan School District since 2002, when Kelowna Secondary School was replaced.

City of West KelownaEducationEducation fundingSchoolsStudents