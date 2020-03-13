West Kelowna taking precautions in face of COVID-19, will continue services

‘We’re the city, we need to keep things going,’ said West Kelowna’s CAO Paul Gipps

As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, West Kelowna is beginning to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease in case it makes its way to the city.

Chief administrative officer Paul Gipps said the city will continue business as usual, but will ensure staff and members of the public are protected and given as much comfort as possible by limiting in-person interactions for those who choose to do so.

“We will be continuing business, of course. We’re the city, we need to keep things going,” he said.

Gipps said a number of online and by-phone services are available from the city in lieu of doing city business in person for those who choose to do so.

Council meetings will still continue to be open to the public and Gipps said the city doesn’t have any large events in the near future that would be impacted.

He did say, however, the city is looking into methods to have some currently scheduled community meetings be available remotely.

All city services will remain operational, Gipps said, and West Kelowna will do it in a manner that respects people’s choices.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna regarding any precautions it may be taking with regards to COVID-19 but did not hear back as of the publication of this article.

