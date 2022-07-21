(JP Letnick/Facebook)

West Kelowna ‘spectacle’ RV fire not suspicious

Investigators were not able to determine the cause of the blaze

The West Kelowna Fire Department have announced that the cause of the RV blaze on July 19 and subsequent wildfire off Old Ferry Wharf Road was not determined.

Both the West Kelowna and Kelowna fire departments were joined by B.C. Wildfire Service in dispatching to the fire shortly before 3 p.m.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the area of origin to within the destroyed RV at Summer Beach lots unit but were challenged further due to the level of destruction.

The ignition of several propane tanks caused extensive burning in that area. The fire is not deemed suspicious.

Five West Kelowna fire halls were dispatched and took control of the fire from the ground.

Kelowna’s crew used a marine fire boat on Okanagan Lake to douse the flames, while a helicopter bucketed water onto the blaze which was spreading up a nearby hillside.

video

“The heat of summer is upon us and expected to last for the foreseeable future,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. “That means our fire danger will be steadily increasing each day. So should our vigilance with any form of heat or sparks. Report any signs of fire or smoke to 9-1-1 immediately.”

