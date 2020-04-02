West Kelowna sets up precautionary sand, sandbag stations

Sand and sandbags are now in usual lakefront locations

The City of West Kelowna is ensuring residents are prepared for flood season by stocking sand and sandbags at several lakefront locations.

The city is asking residents to practice social distancing at the stations, to bring their own shovels, to wear gloves and to wash hands.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

– Beachnut Park at the corner of George Court and Whitworth Road.

– Hitchner Park at the corner of Hitchner and Jennens Roads.

– Fire Station No. 34 at the corner of Gates and Glenrosa Roads.

– Kinsmen Park at the southwestern corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

– Fire Station No. 33 at 1805 Westlake Road.

– Casa Loma Beach, 2606 Casa Loma Road.

– Falcon Park, adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Road.

– Sternwheeler Park, adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Drive.

READ: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter