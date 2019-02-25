West Kelowna seeks committee volunteers

The city is seeking members for the Economic Development Committee and Advisory Planning Commission

The City of West Kelowna is seeking applications from people interested in participating as a member of its Economic Development Committee or Advisory Planning Commission.

The EDC provides advice on local and national economic trends as well as participates in annual economic development planning activities. The EDC’s mandate, criteria and meeting procedures can be found in the Economic Development Committee’s Terms of Reference located at www.westkelownacity.ca/councilcommittees

The appointed member will serve the balance of the 2019 term with the opportunity to be renewed for an additional two terms of two years each. The EDC meets at 7:30 a.m. for approximately two hours up to eight times per year. For more information about this committee please contact John Perrott, Economic Development Officer, at 778-797-2215 or at john.perrott@westkelownacity.ca.

The APC provides advice on matters respecting land use, community planning and proposed bylaws and certain permits. Its mandate, criteria and procedures can be found in Bylaw No. 0098, available at www.westkelownacity.ca/bylaws

The appointed member will serve a three year term with the opportunity to be renewed for an additional term of three years. The APC meets at 9:30 a.m. for approximately two hours on the third Wednesday of every month. For more information about this committee please contact the Development Services Department at 778-797-8830 or at dev.services@westkelownacity.ca.

Those interested in being considered for either board are encouraged to complete the application form located on the city’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/councilcommittees

Completed applications will be received by the City Clerk’s office until 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 8. Applications may be mailed or delivered in person to 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6 or via email to info@westkelownacity.ca

