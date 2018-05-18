West Kelowna school targeted for French Immersion expansion

School board committee opts for Rose Valley over Hudson Road

Rose Valley Elementary has been identified as the most sustainable option to implement a new Middle French Immersion Grade 4 program on the Westside.

The school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal recommended Rose Valley because it has space for more portables to accommodate potential enrolment growth and in an area survey registered the most family interest in the program.

In a report to the planning and facilities committee, Kaardal said Hudson Road Elementary was also a viable option based on survey response interest from area parents but capacity to increase classroom space is limited beyond one division of Grade 4 and 5.

Related: School district moves forward with French Immersion

The school district objective is to create a second cohort of students outside of Ecole George Pringle catchment area that will transition to Glenrosa Middle School, and provides easier French Immersion access to northeast neighbourhoods in West Kelowna.

The Rose Valley choice has faced opposition from school staff and parents, concerned about the additional students causing transportation safety issues to and from the school site.

Sara Neukomm, a Rose Valley parent, wrote a letter to school trustees citing the potential of a logistical nightmare if the French Immersion program translates into 50 to 100 students by year two.

“(Rose Valley Elementary) has space for 8 portables, but just because they can have 8 does not mean they should. My child attended RVE when there were 8 portables and 540 students. It was a logistical nightmare,” Neukomm wrote.

She said that enrolment level led to limited parking for parents and staff putting stress on the neighbourhood, while students had staggered break times and limited access to the gym, music, library and computer lab.

Related: Late French Immersion program to start in West Kelowna

Trustee Moyra Baxter questioned if Ecole George Pringle expansion was a better option because school library and staff resources for the program are already in place.

But staff cited the need to expand the program access to more families across the district.

Trustee Deborah Butler introduced a resolution to the committee to have Hudson Road be the preferred school to expand the FI program, but it was defeated in a committee vote.

The Rose Valley Elementary recommendation will be forwarded to the school board for final ratification vote at the board’s June 13 meeting.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RV rental website expands into Okanagan

Just Posted

Rain hitting the valley, flood risk increasing

A special weather alert is in effect.

Kelowna teacher recognized for excellence

Lynn Langille has won an award for her work with students who have low vision

Some Lake Country boat launches remain closed due to high water risk

Lake Country boat launches remain closed in Oyama and on Pelmewash Parkway

Rain will push risk of ‘extreme flooding’ in Okanagan

River Forecast Centre says rainfall over the next 24-36 hours will have the greatest impact

Don’t want to go camping this weekend? We’ve got you covered

Skip the Kelowna camping and read our top 5 ideas for how you should your spend May long weekend

Hot air balloon floats over Kelowna airport runway

The hot air balloon landed just north of the airport on Wednesday

Prices at the pump spike as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline prices as they fire up their vehicles for road adventures on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season.

Annual inflation cools to 2.2%; core measure above 2% for first time in 6 years

The upward pressure on inflation last month was led by higher costs for gasoline, air transportation and restaurants.

B.C. high school girls go braless to protest dress code

A group of Princeton, B.C. students went braless in protest after being directed to cover up bra straps

Steinbach Pistons out of RBC Cup after 4-1 loss to Chilliwack

The host Chiefs eliminated the Manitoba champs with a convincing win and move on to the semi-final.

Intense U.K. media scrutiny of Markle baffles Canadians watching it unfold

The criticism of Meghan Markle’s extended family has left a sour taste for many Canadian tourists

Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

Federal money to extend program to help youths enter workforce

Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces just under $308,000 for Career Focus program

Most Read