West Kelowna school adding security sweeps for safer campus

Dangerous garbage has been an issue at George Pringle Elementary

Paladin security will help at West Kelowna’s George Pringle Elemenatry. Photo: contributed

George Pringle Elementary will be getting some help from the City of West Kelowna with controlling the unsafe garbage and activity on the school’s campus.

The City of West Kelowna has added sweeps to GPE from Paladin security team, to help limit the amount of dangerous garbage, including broken glass, at the campus.

“It’s a busy community, safety for our students is the most important thing,” said acting principal Michelle Kaupp. “It’s a great response from the city, interested parents, and lots of community groups.”

The Paladin security team patrols the bus exchange only a few blocks, and a combined effort from the school district, the city, local RCMP and parents thought adding the GPE campus to Paladin’s security walks, would be a great way to address the garbage and late night activity on school grounds.

“It was people coming together and focusing and being creative to ensure student safety,” said Kaupp.

READ MORE: B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Paladin has included GPE in their security routines for almost two weeks, said Kaupp, and said she has seen improvements.

“It’s a work in progress, but there has been less activity, which results in less garbage.”

The school’s leadership team have written letters in support of the City of West Kelowna’s plea to the B.C government to help bridge gaps in services to help create a community where persons experiencing homelessness receive the help they need, while students and staff can focus on learning.

“It’s so important,” said Kaupp.

As the warmer weather rolls in, the Paladin security team will adjust its hours to help ensure less dangerous garbage on GPE school grounds.

Calls have been left for the Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Just Posted

Cold weather delays Lake Country kangaroo farm’s opening

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will open later for the first time since its inception

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

How long will it stay cold enough for Mountainview Park ice rink?

Summerland Steam defeat Kelowna Chiefs in playoff action

Best of seven division final series continues with game in Kelowna on Saturday

Owls, Coyotes, Knights all advance to provincial finals

The three Okanagan-based high schools won their semifinals, play in respective finals Saturday

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

A healthy Harry Jones looks to help Canada rugby sevens men impress on home soil

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver

Most Read