West Kelowna school adding security sweeps for safer campus

Dangerous garbage has been an issue at George Pringle Elementary

George Pringle Elementary will be getting some help from the City of West Kelowna with controlling the unsafe garbage and activity on the school’s campus.

The City of West Kelowna has added sweeps to GPE from Paladin security team, to help limit the amount of dangerous garbage, including broken glass, at the campus.

“It’s a busy community, safety for our students is the most important thing,” said acting principal Michelle Kaupp. “It’s a great response from the city, interested parents, and lots of community groups.”

The Paladin security team patrols the bus exchange only a few blocks, and a combined effort from the school district, the city, local RCMP and parents thought adding the GPE campus to Paladin’s security walks, would be a great way to address the garbage and late night activity on school grounds.

“It was people coming together and focusing and being creative to ensure student safety,” said Kaupp.

READ MORE: B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Paladin has included GPE in their security routines for almost two weeks, said Kaupp, and said she has seen improvements.

“It’s a work in progress, but there has been less activity, which results in less garbage.”

The school’s leadership team have written letters in support of the City of West Kelowna’s plea to the B.C government to help bridge gaps in services to help create a community where persons experiencing homelessness receive the help they need, while students and staff can focus on learning.

“It’s so important,” said Kaupp.

As the warmer weather rolls in, the Paladin security team will adjust its hours to help ensure less dangerous garbage on GPE school grounds.

Calls have been left for the Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent.

