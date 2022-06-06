West Kelowna roundabout closure continues

The Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout staying closed during the day until June 10

Construction at the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout on Apr. 28, 2021. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Due to recent weather conditions, the temporary closure of the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection has been extended to Friday, June 10 to complete final roundabout and line painting work.

The closure is during daytime hours only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is expected to end the evening of June 10. Outside of work hours, the intersection will re-open to traffic.

Over the next eight weeks, crews will also complete underground utility work and bike lane and sidewalk improvements on Stevens Road from Ross Road to the Westlake roundabout. For the safety of crews working on-site, the work area is subject to single-lane alternating traffic patterns, short-term road closures, and minor delays.

During this time, drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area and use alternate routes and detours.

Anyone accessing the West Kelowna Business Park is encouraged to use Ross Road or the Juliann Road detour. Access to Byland Road from Stevens Road (via Juliann Road) will be maintained.

The Shannon Lake Road detour to Old Okanagan Highway will remain in place.

City of West KelownaConstructionRoad conditions