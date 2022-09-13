West Kelowna road rage incident leaves man ‘face down in ditch’

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a man after a road rage incident that sent another man to hospital.

On Sept. 13, at around 7:30 a.m., BC Ambulance Service was called to the 1500 block of Bylands Road for a ‘serious assault’. RCMP was told that a green truck and a black truck were ‘jousting’ on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road, including brake checking and shouting.

The black truck followed the green truck off of the highway, before cutting the driver off and getting out of his vehicle.

He then opened the other driver’s door and began punching him in the head. The driver of the green truck was found in the ditch by a passerby and was eventually transferred to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police are considering the driver of the black truck a ‘person of interest’, and describe him as around 6’ tall, in his 30s with a clean appearance. They are asking him to come forward, as well as asking any possible witnesses with dashcam recordings to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

