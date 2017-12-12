West Kelowna restaurant makes Top 100 list

A Central Okanagan restaurant has made the cut among discerning diners.

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant was am among the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for 2017, according to OpenTable, a global provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group.

“Canada has truly come into its own as a global dining destination and that is evident in the calibre of restaurants on this year’s list,” said Ziv Schierau, Head of National Accounts for OpenTable Canada, in a press release.

“This year’s honourees have excelled at providing world-class hospitality and the finest fare that is a reflection of the nation’s diverse cultural landscape and vast natural resources.”

These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants across Canada.

Including establishments with multiple locations1, Ontario has the greatest number of restaurants included on the list with 55, followed by Alberta with 17, and British Columbia and Québec each with 14 restaurants. Newfoundland and Labrador is also represented on the list.

For the second year in a row, Italian restaurants proved to be the most popular among diners. French and Canadian cuisine placed second and third, respectively, while restaurants specializing in Japanese, Mediterranean and Contemporary American cuisines also ranked in the top 100.

The 100 Best Restaurants in Canada list is generated solely from more than 500,000 restaurant reviews collected between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order):

100 Best Restaurants in Canada for 2017

Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar – Whistler, British Columbia

Atelier – Ottawa, Ontario

Bar Von Der Fels – Calgary, Alberta

Bishop’s – Vancouver, British Columbia

Blue Water Cafe – Vancouver, British Columbia

Bonaparte – Montréal, Québec

Boralia – Toronto, Ontario

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, Alberta

Bridgette Bar – Calgary, Alberta

The Bruce Hotel and Restaurant – Stratford, Ontario

Buca Yorkville – Toronto, Ontario

Byblos – Toronto, Ontario

Campagnolo – Toronto, Ontario

Canis Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, Ontario

Carben Restaurant – Ottawa, Ontario

The Carbon Bar – Toronto, Ontario

Carisma – Toronto, Ontario

Chabrol Cafe – Toronto, Ontario

Chez Sophie – Montréal, Québec

Chiado – Toronto, Ontario

Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill – Vancouver, British Columbia

Cucci Ristorante – Oakville, Ontario Da Vinci Ristorante – Montréal, Québec DaiLo – Toronto, Ontario Damas – Montréal, Québec Days on Front – Kingston, Ontario

Deane House – Calgary, Alberta

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph, Ontario

Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, Alberta

Ernest’s at NAIT – Edmonton, Alberta

Europea – Montréal, Québec

EVOO – Toronto, Ontario

Fishbone Bistro – Multiple Locations (Ontario)

Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia

George Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario

Gotham Steakhouse and Bar – Vancouver, British Columbia

Grey Gardens – Toronto, Ontario

Gyu-Kaku – Toronto, Ontario

Harbour Sixty – Toronto, Ontario

Hawksworth Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia

Hoogan & Beaufort – Montréal, Québec

Hy’s Steak House – Toronto, Ontario

Ile Flottante – Montréal, Québec

Inn on the Twenty – Jordan, Ontario

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – Toronto, Ontario

Joso’s – Toronto, Ontario

Ki Modern Japanese + Bar – Toronto, Ontario

King Street Trio – Waterloo, Ontario

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

KOKO! Share Bar – Toronto, Ontario

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Montréal, Québec

La Banane – Toronto, Ontario

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, Ontario

LaurieRaphael – Québec City, Québec

LaVinia – Toronto, Ontario

Le Baccara – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, Québec

Le Club Chasse et Peche – Montréal, Québec

Le Filet – Montréal, Québec

Lee – Toronto, Ontario

Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca – Vancouver, British Columbia

Maison Boulud – Montréal, Québec

Mamakas Taverna – Toronto, Ontario

The Marc – Edmonton, Alberta

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant – Kingsville, Ontario

Miku Restaurant – Multiple Locations (British Columbia and Ontario)

Momofuku Shōtō (Counter Seating – Chef’s Tasting) – Toronto, Ontario

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Toronto, Ontario

Nightingale – Vancouver, British Columbia

Niko’s Bistro – Calgary, Alberta

Nuit Social – Toronto, Ontario

ONE Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario

Opus Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, British Columbia

Patria – Toronto, Ontario

Peoples Eatery – Toronto, Ontario

Pigeonhole – Calgary, Alberta

Q Haute Cuisine – Calgary, Alberta

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, British Columbia

Raymonds – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Restaurant Le Continental – Québec City, Québec

Rickshaw Bar – Toronto, Ontario

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, Alberta

Salt Wine Bar – Toronto, Ontario

Scaramouche Restaurant Pasta Bar & Grill – Toronto, Ontario

Shoushin – Toronto, Ontario

Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, Ontario

Tavola – Vancouver, British Columbia

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, Alberta

TOCA – Ritz Carlton – Toronto, Ontario

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Tzin Wine & Tapas – Edmonton, Alberta

Vero Bistro Moderne – Calgary, Alberta

Villa Firenze – Calgary, Alberta

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, Ontario

vivo ristorante – Westend – Edmonton, Alberta

Woods Restaurant & Bar – Toronto, Ontario

WORKSHOP kitchen + culture – Calgary, Alberta

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine – Vancouver, British Columbia

Zucca Trattoria – Toronto, Ontario