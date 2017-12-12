West Kelowna restaurant makes Top 100 list

A Central Okanagan restaurant has made the cut among discerning diners.
Quails’ Gate Estate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant was am among the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for 2017, according to OpenTable, a global provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group.
“Canada has truly come into its own as a global dining destination and that is evident in the calibre of restaurants on this year’s list,” said Ziv Schierau, Head of National Accounts for OpenTable Canada, in a press release.
“This year’s honourees have excelled at providing world-class hospitality and the finest fare that is a reflection of the nation’s diverse cultural landscape and vast natural resources.”
These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants across Canada.
Including establishments with multiple locations1, Ontario has the greatest number of restaurants included on the list with 55, followed by Alberta with 17, and British Columbia and Québec each with 14 restaurants. Newfoundland and Labrador is also represented on the list.
For the second year in a row, Italian restaurants proved to be the most popular among diners. French and Canadian cuisine placed second and third, respectively, while restaurants specializing in Japanese, Mediterranean and Contemporary American cuisines also ranked in the top 100.
The 100 Best Restaurants in Canada list is generated solely from more than 500,000 restaurant reviews collected between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order):
100 Best Restaurants in Canada for 2017
Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar – Whistler, British Columbia
Atelier – Ottawa, Ontario
Bar Von Der Fels – Calgary, Alberta
Bishop’s – Vancouver, British Columbia
Blue Water Cafe – Vancouver, British Columbia
Bonaparte – Montréal, Québec
Boralia – Toronto, Ontario
Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, Alberta
Bridgette Bar – Calgary, Alberta
The Bruce Hotel and Restaurant – Stratford, Ontario
Buca Yorkville – Toronto, Ontario
Byblos – Toronto, Ontario
Campagnolo – Toronto, Ontario
Canis Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario
Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, Ontario
Carben Restaurant – Ottawa, Ontario
The Carbon Bar – Toronto, Ontario
Carisma – Toronto, Ontario
Chabrol Cafe – Toronto, Ontario
Chez Sophie – Montréal, Québec
Chiado – Toronto, Ontario
Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill – Vancouver, British Columbia
Cucci Ristorante – Oakville, Ontario Da Vinci Ristorante – Montréal, Québec DaiLo – Toronto, Ontario Damas – Montréal, Québec Days on Front – Kingston, Ontario
Deane House – Calgary, Alberta
Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph, Ontario
Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, Alberta
Ernest’s at NAIT – Edmonton, Alberta
Europea – Montréal, Québec
EVOO – Toronto, Ontario
Fishbone Bistro – Multiple Locations (Ontario)
Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia
George Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario
Gotham Steakhouse and Bar – Vancouver, British Columbia
Grey Gardens – Toronto, Ontario
Gyu-Kaku – Toronto, Ontario
Harbour Sixty – Toronto, Ontario
Hawksworth Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia
Hoogan & Beaufort – Montréal, Québec
Hy’s Steak House – Toronto, Ontario
Ile Flottante – Montréal, Québec
Inn on the Twenty – Jordan, Ontario
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – Toronto, Ontario
Joso’s – Toronto, Ontario
Ki Modern Japanese + Bar – Toronto, Ontario
King Street Trio – Waterloo, Ontario
Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
KOKO! Share Bar – Toronto, Ontario
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Montréal, Québec
La Banane – Toronto, Ontario
Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, Ontario
LaurieRaphael – Québec City, Québec
LaVinia – Toronto, Ontario
Le Baccara – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, Québec
Le Club Chasse et Peche – Montréal, Québec
Le Filet – Montréal, Québec
Lee – Toronto, Ontario
Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca – Vancouver, British Columbia
Maison Boulud – Montréal, Québec
Mamakas Taverna – Toronto, Ontario
The Marc – Edmonton, Alberta
Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant – Kingsville, Ontario
Miku Restaurant – Multiple Locations (British Columbia and Ontario)
Momofuku Shōtō (Counter Seating – Chef’s Tasting) – Toronto, Ontario
Morton’s The Steakhouse – Toronto, Ontario
Nightingale – Vancouver, British Columbia
Niko’s Bistro – Calgary, Alberta
Nuit Social – Toronto, Ontario
ONE Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario
Opus Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario
Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, British Columbia
Patria – Toronto, Ontario
Peoples Eatery – Toronto, Ontario
Pigeonhole – Calgary, Alberta
Q Haute Cuisine – Calgary, Alberta
Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, British Columbia
Raymonds – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Restaurant Le Continental – Québec City, Québec
Rickshaw Bar – Toronto, Ontario
Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, Alberta
Salt Wine Bar – Toronto, Ontario
Scaramouche Restaurant Pasta Bar & Grill – Toronto, Ontario
Shoushin – Toronto, Ontario
Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, Ontario
Tavola – Vancouver, British Columbia
Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, Alberta
TOCA – Ritz Carlton – Toronto, Ontario
Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Tzin Wine & Tapas – Edmonton, Alberta
Vero Bistro Moderne – Calgary, Alberta
Villa Firenze – Calgary, Alberta
Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, Ontario
vivo ristorante – Westend – Edmonton, Alberta
Woods Restaurant & Bar – Toronto, Ontario
WORKSHOP kitchen + culture – Calgary, Alberta
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine – Vancouver, British Columbia
Zucca Trattoria – Toronto, Ontario