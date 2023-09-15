West Kelowna residents to take caution as they return home: BC Wildfire Service

“Be aware of the presence of wildfire personnel, vehicles, and heavy equipment”

BC Wildfire Services are cautions residents who are able to go home in West Kelowna to take caution because fire crews and heavy machinery working in the area. (BC Wildfire Service)

Many evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation alerts over the last few days at the McDougall Creek wildfire, but BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) continues to warn the public to take caution in the area.

“As several roadways in the vicinity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire have been reopened, please use caution when traveling and be aware of the presence of wildfire personnel, vehicles, and heavy equipment,” said BCWS in their Friday update. “Other cautions and hazards to be wary of include elevated public presence, wildlife and road conditions.”

Residents can look at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website for all evacuation alerts and orders.

Additionally, despite being in the evacuation alert zone, Bear Creek Provincial Park is still off-limits to the public as fire crews are using it for their operations.

On Friday, wildfire crews continue to complete objectives, mop up hot spots, and demobilize non-essential equipment as the blaze continues to display low activity.

Over the weekend, high temperatures ranging from 24 C to 28 C with winds gusting to possibly 40 km/h and relative humidity remaining low at 18-23 per cent are expected.

The small ignition BCWS was been planning for has been delayed until next week. It will be under 10 hectares in size and will happen when weather conditions are favourable.

At this time, the blaze remains out of control, and wildfire of note, at 13,970.4 hectares.

On Friday (Sep. 15) morning, the area restriction order was extended to Tuesday, Oct. 3, or until the order is rescinded. Anyone found in the area is subject to a $1,150 fine.

The order is in place for many reasons including:

•Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators: Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment;

•Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ash pits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one;

•Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

Transport Canada and the BCWS prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

