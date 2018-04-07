Contributed

West Kelowna resident searching for hero

Rhonda Johnson wants to find the man who saved her life

After her heart stopped and she was helped by a passerby, a West Kelowna resident is searching for her saviour.

On April 4, Rhonda Johnson’s heart gave out as she was driving her truck at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Groves Avenue.

After being assisted by a paramedic, Rhonda wants to find and thank the individual who saved her life, said her sister Robyn Johnson.

“This all happened the day before her 62nd birthday,” said Robyn. Rhonda is currently at Kelowna General Hospital, recovering and waiting for a pacemaker, after being visited by family.

Her chest is very sore, and she will have the pacemaker installed at Victoria General Hospital when she’s in good enough condition, said Robyn.

