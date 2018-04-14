West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

A West Kelowna kid has gotten a boost to his GoFundMe account, after being named a Kid Hero.

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer, 10, is raising money for the BC Children’s Hosptial’s Balding for Dollars.

The GoFundMe team donated $1,000 to his campaign, which has now succeeded his original goal of $2,000, according to the GoFundMe page.

Archer has been growing his hair since June 2016 and will cut it off in May with his cousin Alana, who is a cancer survivor.

“My Auntie Leslie Flamand and my Cousin Alana Flamand-Pilon both had cancer as teenagers and they both were in need of wigs,” he posted on GoFundMe.

“Everyone has obstacles they have to overcome…I have mine as well. I have asthma and eczema on my hands, feet and face. I get teased… but I don’t care,” he posted. “I have been bullied because of my hair… I’ve been called gay and transgender, adults have even mistaken me for a girl.”

He wants to help other kids who are affected by cancer. Archer has raised $3,341 as of Saturday morning.

