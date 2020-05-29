West Kelowna reopens beach volleyball, new pickleball courts

The City of West Kelowna is asking residents to maintain safe distancing

The City of West Kelowna has reopened two beach volleyball courts and four new pickleball courts. (Pixabay)

Start on May 29, West Kelowna residents can enjoy more of the outdoors.

That’s because the city has reopened its beach volleyball courts, as well as four new pickleball courts.

The city is asking residents to maintain safe physical distancing of two metres and two limit gathering sizes on the courts and the sidelines to only the required players, officials and subs.

The beach volleyball courts are located at Willow Beach on Gellatly Road and Pebble Beach on Whitworth Road. The beach volleyball court at Pritchard Park is temporarily closed for improvements. The city said it will reopen on June 5.

The new pickleball courts at Mount Boucherie Sports Fields were finished just this spring as demands for the sport has grown, according to city staff. There are now 12 courts at the site, located off East Boundary Road.

READ: RDCO announces spring poetry contest winners

READ: New portables for city, high school: City of West Kelowna council highlights

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West KelownaCoronavirus