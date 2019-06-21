West Kelowna RCMP volunteers to offer boat pre-checks this weekend

Second year of volunteer program to promote watercraft safety

West Kelowna boaters can have their boat safety equipment pre-checked by RCMP volunteers this Saturday before they launch.

“This will be the second year our volunteers have provided this education and awareness program to boaters,” West Kelowna RCMP crime prevention co-ordinator Roy Morgan said.

“This is strictly a voluntary check that gives the boat operator the opportunity to correct any deficiencies they might have prior to launching into the water.”

The West Kelowna RCMP Community Policing Volunteers will be at the Gellatly Bay boat launch throughout the summer starting this weekend.

“The program will assist the boat operator with any interaction later that day with the RCMP boat and members on the Okanagan Lake,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“The RCMP working on the water are concerned about your safety and they also ask boat operators not to consume alcohol while operating their boat on our waterways.”

Volunteers will also be checking boats for signs of invasive species including quagga and zebra mussels. They had recently been trained by an inspector of the BC Invasive Mussel Defence Program.

