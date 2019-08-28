West Kelowna RCMP seek help in missing woman case

RCMP and search and rescue are looking around the Glen Canyon area

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help to find 38-year-old Marcia Harris.

She was last seen on Friday, Aug. 23, just after 10 a.m. leaving a home on Wetton Road. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since and her family is concerned for her wellbeing, RCMP said.

RCMP is working with Okanagan Search and Rescue to conduct a search of Glen Canyon, an area they believe Harris had gone for a hike in.

“Harris had mentioned she wanted to explore the waterfalls in that area,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “Miss Harris’ whereabouts are unknown at this time but police are making every effort in trying to locate her.”

Harris is described as an 5-foot-6 Aboriginal woman with long black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the woman to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

READ MORE: Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Kelowna Indigenous leaders

READ MORE: Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP seek help in missing woman case

RCMP and search and rescue are looking around the Glen Canyon area

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Kelowna Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

You shall not pass: a B.C. school bus with its red lights flashing

Five children are killed, 380 injured each year in B.C. on their way to school from crashes: ICBC

Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

RCMP believe a missing woman may be hitchhiking to Kelowna

Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

Three dancers have been training with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Most Read