RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects after a stolen pickup truck was abandoned in the Central Okanagan backcountry.

Shortly after 2 p.m on Sunday, July 5, RCMP received a report of a stolen truck from a residence along Smith Creek Road. Investigators were told the grey 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was taken sometime in the night.

The stolen truck was reported several times throughout the afternoon on Monday, July 6. Reports stated it was being driven in an erratic manner. The RCMP requested the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Air Services in an effort to locate the vehicle from above.

“Shortly after 6 p.m., the stolen pickup truck was located off the side of the Bear Lake Forest Service Road, with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter pilot,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Two male occupants were seen inside the pickup truck, but allegedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of frontline officers into the backcountry.”

Two police canine teams also attended the area to search on the ground, but the suspects were not located.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR
Next story
Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

Just Posted

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Boomer Talk: Vernon homeless outreach team and COVID-19

Columnist Carole Fawcett catches up with two generous women going above and beyond to support the community

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read