West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a man with his wheelchair, which was stolen from his vehicle on Sept. 9.
While the man was fishing near Headwater Lakes, someone broke in through a small vent window in his vehicle and stole a two-piece Veloce specialized carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.
They also stole a Canon 7D camera with a 150-600mm lens (worth around $5,000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the specialized ultra-light wheelchair, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.