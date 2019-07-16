West Kelowna RCMP search witnesses in assault

A man is recovering at the hospital after being assaulted in West Kelowna.
West Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of the assault after responding to the reports if an attack in the 1200 block of Hudson Road just after 3:30 a.m. on July 16.
“The assault took place in the south parking lot of the Sonic Car Wash where the vacuums are located,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster. “Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.”
The investigation is in early stages, but police investigators believe the assault was not random and continue to work towards identifying the suspect(s).
Information can be directed to Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
