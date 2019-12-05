West Kelowna RCMP search for two alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the crimes is encouraged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in two separate incidents that occurred throughout the week of Nov. 27.

An alarm system was triggered when someone hopped the fence of a property on the 4000 block of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna about 3:55 am on Nov. 27.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect rummaging through an unlocked car and opened the garage door, where he quickly placed a grey soapstone whale tail carving with a black granite slab base (valued at $4000) in a duffel bag and departed.

The man was dressed in black, wore a black balaclava and arrived at the property on a bicycle.

The whale carving is similar to the one in the picture.

The next crime occurred on Nov. 30 when the manager of an apartment building located on the 3600 blocks of Carrington Road discovered mailboxes jimmied open and empty.

Surveillance videos show a man entering the building and breaking into the individual mailboxes.

If you recognize this suspect contact Crime Stoppers or the West Kelowna RCMP.

