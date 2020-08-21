Terry Frank Simpson is 53-years-old. Photo: RCMP.

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing Lake Country man

Terry Frank Simpson was last seen on Aug. 21

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a missing Lake Country man.

Terry Frank Simpson was last seen on Aug. 21 just after midnight, as he left a campsite in the area near Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road and Blue Grouse Mountain Road in West Kelowna. He has since failed to return.

Police have requested the assistance of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and are utilizing a variety of police resources including air services and police dog services in the search for Simpson.

Description of Simpson:

  • Caucasian man
  • 53-years-old
  • 5 feet 7 inches(170 cm)
  • 159 lbs (72 kg)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Last seen wearing dark coloured shorts, shirt and backpack

Although it is reportedly out of character for Simpson to be out of contact for so long, foul play is not suspected at this time. Both the RCMP and his friends and family are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Simpson is urged to contact their local police or the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

missing person

Most Read