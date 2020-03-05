Another potential child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP. (File)

West Kelowna RCMP nab thief in coffee shop drive-thru

The man has been charged with prohibited driving and possession of stolen property

A West Kelowna RCMP officer’s late-night caffeine craving has landed a man in custody.

According to the RCMP, an officer was in line at a drive-through of a local coffee shop just before 2:30 a.m. on Mar. 1, when she discovered that the vehicle she was behind had been reported stolen on Feb. 28. in Edmonton.

Officers were able to surround the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, it was determined that the man had two outstanding warrants from Merritt for driving while prohibited, and was currently a prohibited driver.

Peter Hancock, 39, is facing charges for prohibited driving and possession of stolen property. He currently remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Suspicious package in West Kelowna deemed non-threatening

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

