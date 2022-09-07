RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP nab prolific shoplifter

Stolen items were found from three different stores

Another prolific offender has been arrested in West Kelowna.

While the RCMP were on patrol of a shopping centre parking lot one of the officers recognized a shoplifter who has warrants out on them. The officer noticed the suspect loading merchandise into their car which was found to be stolen. The man was arrested and it was found that merchandise was stolen from three local businesses over the two hours before the arrest. Items included tools, a television, a children’s play kitchen, and more.

“This suspect was identified as a priority by our detachment as he was responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics and tools from our local merchants,” said Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer.

The suspect was also been arrested in June and July of this year for other shoplifting events. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

City of West Kelowna

