West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in Tim Horton’s assault

West Kelowna RCMP is still looking for a suspect connected to an assault at a Tim Horton’s on March 27.

Police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westbank Shopping Centre. An RCMP news release stated that witnesses are still being interviewed and video that may have recorded the incident is being reviewed.

RCMP said the victim reported that they received only minor injuries, but added the incident is of concern. The motive for the assault is undetermined.

Read More: Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Read More: Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCity of West KelownaRCMPTim Hortons