West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle and committed fraud with a debit card. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)

West Kelowna RCMP looking for car and card thief

A man was seen getting into a Volkswagen Jetta that was possibly stolen on December 22, 2022

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a thief who stole a debit card and possibly a vehicle.

The suspect took the card from a vehicle in West Kelowna in December. He was able to use the card fraudulently at three different locations.

The man was also seen getting into a Volkswagen Jetta that was possibly stolen on Dec. 22.

He was then spotted at a Money Mart in Kelowna in the stolen vehicle but was able to evade RCMP officers.

If you know the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

