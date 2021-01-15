West Kelowna RCMP investigating reports of gunfire

West Kelowna RCMP said the incident occurred on Jan. 14

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating reports of gunfire in the 1700-block of Ross Road. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating reports of alleged gunfire in the 1700-block of Ross Road.

Police said they responded to a call on Jan. 14 just after 8 p.m. in the area of Ross Road. Witnesses had reported possible gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue car and a white SUV travelling at high speeds on Ross Road. The two vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the gas station, where witnesses believe they heard gunshots before both vehicles fled the area.

“Officers immediately flooded the area and conducted a thorough search but did not locate the vehicles,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

“Police are back at the scene today and officers continue to canvass for witnesses and surveillance video from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: ‘Dangerous situation’ inside busy Kelowna store prompts police presence

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Crime