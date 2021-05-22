(Black Press Media file)

West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

West Kelowna RCMP said that a total of 24 people were arrested last weekend as Mounties conducted a crackdown on shoplifting.

From May 14 to 15, members of West Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) partnered with loss prevention officers at local businesses, where Mounties used a combination of plainclothes and uniformed officers to identify and arrest people allegedly stealing from businesses.

“In the past few months, West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence, and threats of violence, towards loss prevention officers working to stop shoplifters,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “Because of this, West Kelowna RCMP rolled out a weekend-long initiative targeting shoplifting and numerous businesses in the area.”

In addition to the 24 people who were apprehended for shoplifting, additional arrests were made for other offences such as outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen car, drug trafficking and violations of driving prohibitions.

“This was a very successful initiative,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “We are working diligently to send a clear message that this sort of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.”

The shoplifters have since been released from police custody for future court dates.

