West Kelowna Powers Creek slope being monitored

Slope instability in a section of the Powers Creek area of Glen Canyon Regional Park is being monitored by the City of West Kelowna along with the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Residents in the affected area along Webber Road that back onto the slope have been notified of the situation.

At this time there are no Evacuation Alerts or Orders in effect. Emergency Management BC is funding geotechnical work to provide information on the extent of the instability, possible causes and what remediation may be required.

In October, BC Hydro crews alerted the City to the slide activity within Glen Canyon Regional Park. The Regional District was notified and closed a section of the creekside trail which is primarily used by residents in the area of the regional park. A geotech company was enlisted to monitor and conduct a preliminary assessment of the slope activity.

