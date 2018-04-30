West Kelowna police look for missing man

West Kelowna’s Luke Walsh, 25, has been missing since April 10

Missing person Luke Walsh. -Image: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna man.

Luke Walsh was last heard from by family on April 10, 2018. It is uncommon for Luke to be out of contact from his family for this amount of time.

Luke is described as a Caucasian male, 25 years old, 5-foot-8, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luke Walsh is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

