West Kelowna parks closing for the winter

Most parks to be closed by end of October

With snow soon to fly, West Kelowna’s outdoor spaces are being put to bed for the winter.

Beginning immediately with the locations at higher elevations and working down towards the lake, most sports fields and park washrooms will be closed by Oct. 31, with the exception of Rosewood Sports Field. It will remain open until the third week of November for the fall youth football season.

The all-season washrooms at Willow Beach will stay open to accommodate those using the Gellatly Bay multi-use corridor.

Playgrounds will remain open throughout the winter.

READ MORE: HOPE Outreach holding winter clothing drive in Vernon

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaparksWinter