West Kelowna park reopens

Spring is opening up, and so is Rotary Trails Park in West Kelowna.
For the past six months, the park has been closed for flood mitigation work, and repairs still steming from the 2017 floods in Powers Creek.
Improving the fish spawning habitats were in included in the work done in the park.
The City of West Kelowna urges trail users to stay on the park’s trails to avoid damaging new vegetation, and to avoid creek banks.
