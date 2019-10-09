West Kelowna multi-sport dome to be completed this month

The City of West Kelowna got an update on the dome this week at council

The brand new multi-sports dome in West Kelowna is set for completion in the next few weeks.

City council was updated on the $4.1 million facility earlier this week with reports that construction and installation of the dome, the turf and the washrooms have been completed. The facility is on pace for a mid-October handover to the city.

A grand opening event for the dome is being planned for early November.

Last month, city council was given a sneak peak of the facility along side members of the Westside Youth Soccer Association, which contributed $667,000 towards the dome’s construction.

Ahhh, this is exciting! The roof was raised today on our new multi-sport dome! We can hardly wait! It may be several more weeks yet before it's ready; but just think, field sports will soon be played indoors in fall & winter

