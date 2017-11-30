West Kelowna moves to courts to shut down dispensaries

West Kelowna is the latest B.C. city to petition the court to stop medical cannabis dispensaries

West Kelowna is the latest B.C. city to petition the court to stop medical cannabis dispensaries from doing business.

The city is alleging that the Black Crow Herbals Association, Okanagan Cannabis Solutions Society, Selina Lau, Ralph Krehbiel and Matthew Nicholas are operating without business licenses and are petitioning the court for an order to stop them from continuing to do so.

In the petition to the court, it says once the order is issued, the RCMP would be given the ability to arrest and remove any person who is contravening any provision of this order within the properties listed.

None of the parties named in the petition were willing to comment. Nor was the city.

Dispensaries operating within the city are currently being fined $1,000 a day for remaining open without a business licence—they were issued a letter explaining as much Oct. 16, according to the petition.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater said earlier this week that city staff would be looking into further measures aimed at stopping the dispensaries from staying open, though he wouldn’t say what they were at that point.

He also said that a letter sent to dispensaries earlier in the week from the RCMP asking for compliance, lest they face arrest, had not come from them.

Insp. Anna Marie Mallard, the RCMP acting officer-in-charge in West Kelowna said local Mounties are following moves by cops in other areas such as Grand Forks and Merritt.

At that time Lau said she felt the police response was “ridiculous.”

“We are not going to abandon our patients, we are going to be here for our patients,” she said.

Lau also has an operation in Vernon, which she said hasn’t been a problem.

“Vernon city council has been giving everyone temporary-use permits,” she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna residents commended for bravery
Next story
Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

Just Posted

West Kelowna moves to courts to shut down dispensaries

West Kelowna is the latest B.C. city to petition the court to stop medical cannabis dispensaries

Liberal leadership hopefuls in Kelowna

Fourth debate goes at Coast Capri Hotel Saturday

World AIDS Day proclaimed in Kelowna

AIDS Day and Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week to be marked with event at Kelowna Art Gallery Saturday

Kelowna penguin display raises funds for nonprofit

Ken Berry’s Christmas display will be shown tonight at 875 Theodora Rd.

Okanagan residents board flights home from Bali

Flights are moving out of Bali and stranded Canadians are onboard

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Volunteer numbers top 300 for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The City of Penticton will host the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

Road test replacing DriveABLE computer starting in March

Kelowna residents commended for bravery

“(They) plunged into the waters of Okanagan Lake to rescue the man…”

Macauley back to lead Sun in 2018

Ben Macauley is returning for his third season as head coach of the junior football team

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Public urged to Cram the Cruiser

Lake Country RCMP’s annual event raises food and cash for the local food bank

Most Read