The collision occurred on Saturday (July 20) around 9:40 p.m. (File Photo)

West Kelowna motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

West Kelowna RCMP got a two for one deal on Saturday evening when one motorcycle collision resulted in two separate alleged impaired driving investigations.

At around 9:40 p.m. officers were searching for a group of motorcycles related to an erratic and dangerous driving complaint. The officers were flagged down by a concerned motorist who reportedly witnessed a collision involving a motorcycle along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa Road interchange.

“The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of being ejected from his motorbike and was found by emergency crews in a decreased level of consciousness,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our officers performed emergency first aid on the injured rider as they awaited the arrival of emergency medical crews.”

The officers detected a strong smell of alcohol coming off the injured rider and entered into a criminal impaired driving investigation. The injured rider, a Kelowna man in his 20’s, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another motorcyclist, believed to be of the same group that had been reported, had stopped to help the injured motorcyclist. Police also entered into a parallel impaired driving investigation with that second motorcyclist. A breath sample was obtained by police using a roadside screening device, which resulted in a fail. The motorcyclist who was not involved in the collision, a Kelowna man in his 50’s, was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving, under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program.

RCMP are asking additional witnesses to come forward with their information. If you witnessed the crash call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

