West Kelowna mayor anxious for new city hall to be built

“We’ve grown up to be a significant, dynamic city and we should have a proper city hall”

Praise and caution was heard from West Kelowna council after getting an update on construction progress on the new city hall project.

Council heard from staff that supply chain issues will push completion to late spring or early summer 2023. Mayor Gordon Milsom said he is anxious for it to be built.

“If it’s going to be the summer next year, so be it, but hopefully it’s closer to the spring.”

Coun. Doug Findlater pointed out, that with the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, delays, and shortages are part of the world we live in right now.

“They are not due to staff or the city or anything like that. The project is a win-win all around.”

The new city hall will share space with Okanagan Regional Library. Coun. Jayson Zelkie noted it was an aggressive timeline to have the project completed this year.

“I don’t think the community should be super surprised by that,” he said. “One of the more exciting things is that we’re going to get this community centre back.”

Zelkie was referring to the fact that the city has been doing business out of the Mt. Boucherie Community Centre since it was repurposed as a temporary city hall in 2008. Mayor Milsom added it’s been challenging for staff.

“They’ve been working in tight quarters, so a big thank you to our staff for their patience. We’ve grown up to be a significant, dynamic city and we should have a proper city hall.”

Coun. Rick De Jong said he was not quite ready with the accolades just yet, wanting to see more progress first.

“I understand with COVID and everything, and we’re hearing it in the staff report, but I’m concerned as I’m sure staff is.”

De Jong asked staff for another progress update in September. Several councillors urged staff to bring the project in on budget.

